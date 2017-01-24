Now ANC admits to ‘off-books’ election campaign – News24
News24
Now ANC admits to 'off-books' election campaign
News24
Johannesburg – On Tuesday, the ANC was forced to back-pedal on claims that it had no knowledge of a covert election campaign team known as the War Room. Last week, ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa responded to questions about the campaign by …
