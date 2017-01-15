NPA boss urges Police to capture killers of LASTMA official in Apapa

Hadiza Bala Usman, the managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has appealed to the officers of the Nigerian Police Force to intensify efforts towards apprehending the killers of an official of the Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA); Surajudeen Bakare in Apapa area, late last year.

The NPA boss, made the plea while on a condolence visit to the family of the deceased LASTMA official in Lagos on Friday, in company of Chris Olakpe, the chief executive officer of LASTMA, who doubles as assistant inspector general of Police Retired.

According to a statement signed by Michael Ajayi, general manager, public affairs of NPA, Usman noted that as the landlord of the port, it was important for the NPA to empathise with the deceased’s family. “We identified the need to extend our condolence to the family of the LASTMA official that died in active duty around Apapa port area.”

She further enjoined the Police to ensure that justice is done by ensuring that no Nigerian is killed in the manner Bakare was killed. “We encourage the Lagos State Government and the Police to ensure that these miscreants are brought to book, we cannot accept such inhumanity in our society.”

Usman however, assured port users that security would be beefed-up around the port to protect lives and property of port users from the hands of hoodlums operating around the port area. The NPA boss also handed-over the Authority’s cash gift to Fatima Bakare, the wife of the deceased officer.

Meanwhile, the LASTMA CEO disclosed that the Police have arrested two persons in connection with the gruesome murder of the deceased. He assured that the agency, in partnership with the Police are doing everything possible to get to the root of the matter.

The post NPA boss urges Police to capture killers of LASTMA official in Apapa appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

