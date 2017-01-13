NPA, British Embassy Resolve To improve Nigerian Ports

The British High Commission and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) yesterday resolved to work together to improve port development in Nigeria.

The resolution was made during a courtesy visit to NPA’s head office in Marina, Lagos by the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright, who was jointly received by the Managing Director of the authority, Hadiza Usman, Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Mohammed Belo-Koko and Executive Director, Marine and Operations, Dr Seconte Davies and other management staff of the authority.

In a statement by the authority’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Chief Michael Ajayi, while the High Commissioner promised to assist the authority to address the challenges facing Nigerian port industry, Usman also pledged more stronger relationship with United Kingdom’s companies operating in the Nigerian maritime sector.

Arkwright, who identified piracy as one of the major challenges in the country’s maritime industry said that Britain would make significant contribution to enhance operational efficiency in the port.

He stressed the need to support NPA towards find a lasting solution to the issue of piracy in the country’s waters.

Also, the managing director said that NPA would welcome any assistance that would boost port efficiency from Britain in order to move the port forward.

