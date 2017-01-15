Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NPA, British High Commission partner to develop Nigerian seaports

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the British High Commission have resolved to work together with the aim of improving port development in Nigeria. The resolution was made last week when Paul Arkwright, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria paid a courtesy visit to the NPA’s head office in Marina, Lagos and was jointly received…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NPA, British High Commission partner to develop Nigerian seaports appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.