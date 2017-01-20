NPC targets 2,000 youths in Lagos to tackle crime, cultism

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Nigeria Peace Corps, NPC, said it has concluded plans to deploy the use of sophisticated high-tech tracking devices that would help its personnel to effectively tackle problem of cultism, bribery, kidnapping and other sundry challenging crimes in the country.

It also promised to recruit 2,000 youths in Lagos State to effectively carry out its functions as well as reduce rate of unemployment in the state this year.

The South-West Zonal Commandant of the corps, Mr. Mutairu Habib, disclosed this at a media briefing in Alausa, Ikeja, on the activities of the corps.

The Peace Corps of Nigeria is a new uniformed organization recently accorded recognition/affiliation by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Development. It is a volunteer programme run by the United States Government since 1961 and to date, nearly 220,000 Americans have joined the Corps and are serving in 141 countries.

According to him, “the corps has concluded plans to recruit 2,000 officers in Lagos State this year as part of efforts to reduce unemployment rate.

“We recognize and applaud Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s determination to empower the teeming youth population, provision of security and welfare of Lagosians in particular, which earned him recognition as the Best Performing Governor in New York last year.

“We have therefore decided to use the recruitment exercise to compliment the governor’s efforts in the area of job creation as well as reduction of crime in the state”, he concluded.

He however urged governments at all levels to work in tandem with the policies of the security outfit.

