NPDC crude oil pipeline set ablaze in Delta

By Emma Amaize & Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI—LESS than 24 hours after the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, visited Delta State, unknown individuals have set fire to a crude oil pipeline at Ughelli, in the state, sparking fears of attacks by suspected militants.

The pipeline belonging to the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, NPDC, located behind SETRACO construction yard, along the East-West express road, was seen raging in fire at about 4:30p.m, sending huge balls of flame into the atmosphere,  which could be seen from different parts of Ughelli metropolis.

Though the fire had subsided at about 7:12p.m, Vanguard could not immediately reach the spot as the terrain could not be easily accessed.

As at press time, it was not certain if the cause of the fire was as a result of an attack or environmental impact, as no group had claimed responsibility.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

