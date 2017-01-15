NPFL 2017 season begins with FC Ifeanyi Ubah protest

FC Ifeanyi Ubah yesterday abandoned the 2017 Nigeria Professional Football League opener against Kano Pillars in a game played at the Sanni Abacha Stadium in Kano.

Pillars took the lead in the first half and it was just about it for the match as FCIU refused to file out three minutes after the restart of the second half in protest over poor officiating. They had scored a goal that was disallowed by the match referee, FIFA-badged Folashade Ajayi from Oyo State.

“This is a disgrace,” lamented Pillars coach Kadiri Ikhana.

“But we must commend the Kano fans that they did not allow hell to break loose as a result of Ifeanyi Ubah abandoning this game.”

Kano Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, chairman of the League Management Company (LMC) Shehu Dikko as well as several NFF executives were all at the game played inside packed Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

The post NPFL 2017 season begins with FC Ifeanyi Ubah protest appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

