NPFL: Check Out the New Nigerian Referees Kit (Photos)

MyNaijaInfo.com

NPFL Referees Get New Kit For 2016/2017 Season. The Nigerian League Management Committee has introduced a beautiful New Kit for NPFL Referees for the 2016/2017 Season. See new Kit below: The New Kit made its debut at the Charity Cup Clash between FC Ifeanyi Ubah and Enugu Rangers International on Wednessday. Pic 1: Old Kit ALSO READ: See How Much Billionaire Ifeanyi Ubah gave his Players For charity cup Victory Pic 2 & 3: New Kit with the League Management Committee (LMC) Logo(on the Left) and the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) logo (on the Right) Is This not Beautiful?

The post NPFL: Check Out the New Nigerian Referees Kit (Photos) appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

