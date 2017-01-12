NPFL: Check Out the New Nigerian Referees Kit (Photos)
MyNaijaInfo.com
NPFL Referees Get New Kit For 2016/2017 Season. The Nigerian League Management Committee has introduced a beautiful New Kit for NPFL Referees for the 2016/2017 Season. See new Kit below: The New Kit made its debut at the Charity Cup Clash between FC Ifeanyi Ubah and Enugu Rangers International on Wednessday. Pic 1: Old Kit ALSO READ: See How Much Billionaire Ifeanyi Ubah gave his Players For charity cup Victory Pic 2 & 3: New Kit with the League Management Committee (LMC) Logo(on the Left) and the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) logo (on the Right) Is This not Beautiful?
The post NPFL: Check Out the New Nigerian Referees Kit (Photos) appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.
This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG