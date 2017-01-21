NPFL: Coach Maikaba appeals to Akwa United fans to be patient – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Sports


NPFL: Coach Maikaba appeals to Akwa United fans to be patient
Abdul Maikaba, the head coach of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Akwa United, has appealed to the club's fans and management to be patient with the team. The Promise Keepers have only picked up one point from a possible six in their …
