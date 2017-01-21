NPFL: Coach Maikaba appeals to Akwa United fans to be patient – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
NPFL: Coach Maikaba appeals to Akwa United fans to be patient
Daily Post Nigeria
Abdul Maikaba, the head coach of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Akwa United, has appealed to the club's fans and management to be patient with the team. The Promise Keepers have only picked up one point from a possible six in their …
Zikiye promises fans an improved Wikki Tourists
'We won't fail Akwa Utd test
Victory over Akwa is not negotiable – Abubakar Lawal
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG