NPFL: Coach Maikaba appeals to Akwa United fans to be patient
Abdul Maikaba, the head coach of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Akwa United, has appealed to the club’s fans and management to be patient with the team. The Promise Keepers have only picked up one point from a possible six in their first two league fixtures of the new season. Akwa United were beaten […]
NPFL: Coach Maikaba appeals to Akwa United fans to be patient
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG