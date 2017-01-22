NPFL: Enyimba defeat Gombe United 2-0
Enyimba International Football Club of Aba on Sunday in Calabar defeated Gombe United FC 2-0 in their third game of the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season. Ibrahim Mustapha scored the first goal of the game in the 65th minute while Mfon Udoh scored the second goal through a penalty kick in the 90th minute. Enyimba’s coach Gbenga Ogunbote later told newsmen that his team played well to earn their victory in the match played at the U.
