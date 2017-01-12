NPFL: Enyimba not yet prepared – Coach Ogunbote – Daily Post Nigeria
NPFL: Enyimba not yet prepared – Coach Ogunbote
Coach of Enyimba football club of Aba, Gbenga Ogunbote has declared that his team is not yet prepared ahead of the 2016/17 Nigeria Professional League, NPFL season billed to start this weekend. Ogunbote expressed his displeasure at the Peoples …
