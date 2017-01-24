NPFL: LMC fines Abia Warriors, suspends referee

The League Management Company have fined Abia Warriors the sum of N250,000 for the unruly behaviour of their players during the Nigeria Professional Football League match day three fixture against Remo Stars on Sunday.

Remo Stars won the game 1-0 courtesy of a controversial late penalty awarded by the centre referee which drew wild protests from the visitors.

It was the first defeat of the campaign for the Okey Emordi-led side who won their opening two games against Enugu Rangers and Katsina United.

The league body frowned upon the behaviour of the players for accosting the referee following his decision and ruled that only team captains can approach referees to protest decisions.

The Umuahia-based club have 48 hours, not later than January 25 to appeal or accept the sanction imposed.

The LMC have also asked the Nigeria Football Federation referees committee to withdraw referee Dankano Abdullahi from future NPFL games pending full investigation into his performance in the game.

LMC expressed dissatisfaction with referee Dankano’s performance in the game.

