NPFL Match Day 1 Results
Following are the results of Match Day 1 fixtures in the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), played on Sunday: Shooting Stars 2-0 Lobi Stars MFM FC 3-0 Niger Tornadoes Enyimba International 1-0 Sunshine Stars ABS FC 3-1 Akwa United Rivers United 2-1 El-Kanemi Warriors FC Rangers International 1-2 Abia Warriors Katsina United 2-1 Gombe United Remo Stars 1-2 Plateau United Wikki Tourists 0-0 Nasarawa United(NAN) Played on Saturday: Kano Pillars 1-0 FC IfeanyiUbah (abandoned after 50 minutes)(NAN)
