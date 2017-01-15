NPFL Match Day 1 Results

Following are the results of Match Day 1 fixtures in the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), played on Sunday: Shooting Stars 2-0 Lobi Stars MFM FC 3-0 Niger Tornadoes Enyimba International 1-0 Sunshine Stars ABS FC 3-1 Akwa United Rivers United 2-1 El-Kanemi Warriors FC Rangers International 1-2 Abia Warriors Katsina United 2-1 Gombe United Remo Stars 1-2 Plateau United Wikki Tourists 0-0 Nasarawa United(NAN) Played on Saturday: Kano Pillars 1-0 FC IfeanyiUbah (abandoned after 50 minutes)(NAN)

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

