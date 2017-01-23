NPFL Match Day 3: Plateau United stay top, Rangers win – Daily Post Nigeria
NPFL Match Day 3: Plateau United stay top, Rangers win
Plateau United remain stop of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), after the third round of fixtures, after they defeated 10-man Sunshine Stars 3-1 at the Rwang Pam Stadium in Jos on Sunday. Benjamin Turbe opened scoring for the hosts …
