NPFL: MFM Comes Out Firing As Champs, Rangers, Taste Defeat

The first full day of the 2016/2017 season of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) returned with a bang, as MFM FC of Lagos led the pack with a resounding 3-0 win against Niger Tornadoes in Agege, Lagos.

Both teams had come to the table talking tough, but it was Sikiru Olatunbosun’s opener which laid the path for Stephen Odeh and Adekunle Adegboyega to add two more and leave the hapless Minna side rueing what would have been on the opening day of the league.

Elsewhere, in Enugu, the Cathedral was silenced as the Eastern Derby between Enugu Rangers and Abia Warriors ended in a shock for the home fans, as their darling side, who ran out NPFL champions last season, could not over-run the determined visitors.

Fortune Omoniwari latched onto a 10th minute cross from Chidiebere Okoli, to put the ball beyond the Warriors’ goalie. However, the visitors battled back and, in the 21st minute, Emeka Isaac drew them level.

In the 72nd minute, Godwin Zaki converted a penalty to hand Okey Emordi’s side the win and silence the Cathedral, to the disappointment of the fans.

Former champions Enyimba also started the season on a winning note, securing a narrow 1-0 victory against Sunshine Stars at their adopted home ground, the UJ Esuene Stadium, Calabar.

Ibrahim Mustapha scored the decisive goal for the Peoples Elephant a minute before the half hour mark.

NPFL debutantes Katsina United and Gombe United tried each other for size at the Muhammad Dikko Stadium, Katsina, but it was the hosts who came out tops, with a 2-1 win.

Northern rivals, Wikki Tourists and Nasarawa United, played out a barren in Bauchi, while Plateau United struck life into their bid to better their lot this season with a 2-1 away win over debutantes Remo Stars at the Gateway Stadium, Abeokuta, Ogun.

