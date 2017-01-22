Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NPFL: Plateau Claim Third Win, MFM Thrash Lobi; Rangers, Enyimba Win – Complete Sports Nigeria

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Complete Sports Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
NPFL: Plateau Claim Third Win, MFM Thrash Lobi; Rangers, Enyimba Win
Complete Sports Nigeria
Plateau United maintained top spot in the Nigeria Professional Football League following a 3-1 win against a 10-man Sunshine Stars side at the Rwang Pam Stadium, Jos on Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.comreports. It was Kennedy Boboye's charges' first …
MFM's Chukwuka wants maximum points against Lobi StarsGuardian
MFM's Ilechukwu ready for Lobi Stars testGoal.com

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.