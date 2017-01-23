Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NPFL: Rangers beat hard-fighting El-Kanemi – The Eagle Online

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
NPFL: Rangers beat hard-fighting El-Kanemi
The Eagle Online
Rangers International Football Club of Enugu on Sunday defeated visiting El-Kanemi Warriors FC 1-0 in a Match Day 3 fixture of the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League. In the match played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Bobby Clement scored …
NPFL Match Day Four: Enugu Rangers secure first winGoal.com

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.