NPFL: Rangers beat hard-fighting El-Kanemi – The Eagle Online
The Eagle Online
NPFL: Rangers beat hard-fighting El-Kanemi
Rangers International Football Club of Enugu on Sunday defeated visiting El-Kanemi Warriors FC 1-0 in a Match Day 3 fixture of the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League. In the match played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Bobby Clement scored …
