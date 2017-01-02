NPFL releases official ball for 2016/17 season – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

NPFL releases official ball for 2016/17 season

NPFL releases official ball for 2016/17 season
Ahead of the January 14 kick-off, the League Management Company (LMC), organizers of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), have released photos of the official ball for the 2016/2017 season via their official Twitter page. The white ball has
