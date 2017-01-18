NPFL week 2 results
LOBI STARS 1 kANO PILLARS 0
FC IFEANYIUBAH 4 MFM FC 0
NIGER TORNADOES 1 ABS FC 1
AKWA UNITED 1 RIVERS UTD 1
NASARAWA UTD 1 RANGERS FC 1
ABIA WARRIORS 2 KATSINA UTD 0
GOMBE UTD 2 REMO STARS 1
PLATEAU UTD 3 ENYIMBA INT’L 1
SUNSHINE STARS 1 3SC 0
The game between El-Kanemi and Wikki Tourists will be played Thursday, January 19th
