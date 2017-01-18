Pages Navigation Menu

NPFL week 2 results

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

LOBI STARS  1    kANO PILLARS 0

FC IFEANYIUBAH  4   MFM FC   0

NIGER TORNADOES 1   ABS FC  1

AKWA UNITED 1    RIVERS UTD   1

NASARAWA UTD 1   RANGERS FC  1

ABIA WARRIORS  2   KATSINA UTD  0

GOMBE UTD   2    REMO STARS 1

PLATEAU UTD  3   ENYIMBA INT’L  1

SUNSHINE STARS  1   3SC   0

The game between El-Kanemi and Wikki Tourists will be played Thursday, January 19th

