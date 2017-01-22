NPFL week 3 fixtures

The NPFL enters its third week and these are the fixtures to look forward to;

KANO PILLARS VS 3SC

MFM FC VS LOBI STARS

ABS FC VS FC IFEANYIUBAH

RIVERS UTD VS NIGER TORNADOES

WIKKI TOURISTS VS AKWA UTD

RANGERS VS EL-KANEMI WARRIORS

KATSINA UTD VS NASARAWA UTD

REMO STARS VS ABIA WARRIORS

ENYIMBA INT’L VS GOMBE UTD

PLATEAU UTD VS SUNSHINE STARS

Kick-off time: 4pm

