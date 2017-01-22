NPFL week 3 fixtures
The NPFL enters its third week and these are the fixtures to look forward to;
KANO PILLARS VS 3SC
MFM FC VS LOBI STARS
ABS FC VS FC IFEANYIUBAH
RIVERS UTD VS NIGER TORNADOES
WIKKI TOURISTS VS AKWA UTD
RANGERS VS EL-KANEMI WARRIORS
KATSINA UTD VS NASARAWA UTD
REMO STARS VS ABIA WARRIORS
ENYIMBA INT’L VS GOMBE UTD
PLATEAU UTD VS SUNSHINE STARS
Kick-off time: 4pm
The post NPFL week 3 fixtures appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG