NPFL week 3 fixtures

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Sports

The NPFL enters its third week and these are the fixtures to look forward to;

KANO PILLARS    VS      3SC

MFM FC                 VS     LOBI STARS

ABS FC                   VS      FC IFEANYIUBAH

RIVERS UTD          VS      NIGER TORNADOES

WIKKI TOURISTS  VS     AKWA UTD

RANGERS               VS      EL-KANEMI WARRIORS

KATSINA UTD        VS     NASARAWA UTD

REMO STARS        VS     ABIA WARRIORS

ENYIMBA INT’L     VS    GOMBE UTD

PLATEAU UTD       VS    SUNSHINE STARS

Kick-off time: 4pm

