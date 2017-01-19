Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NPHCDA new boss charges health care professionals on efficient health care delivery

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Health, News | 0 comments

THE NEW National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, Executive Director, Dr. Faisal Shuaib has urged Primary Health Care Practitioners across the country to ensure effective and efficient healthcare delivery services to Nigerians and particularly those in rural areas. Also Shuaib called on governors and Local Government Chairmen to emulate President Muhammadu Buhari’s ongoing Primary […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post NPHCDA new boss charges health care professionals on efficient health care delivery appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.