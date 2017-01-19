NPHCDA new boss charges health care professionals on efficient health care delivery

THE NEW National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, Executive Director, Dr. Faisal Shuaib has urged Primary Health Care Practitioners across the country to ensure effective and efficient healthcare delivery services to Nigerians and particularly those in rural areas. Also Shuaib called on governors and Local Government Chairmen to emulate President Muhammadu Buhari’s ongoing Primary […]

