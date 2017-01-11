NPP charges Police over miscreants – The Statesman Online
|
The Statesman Online
|
NPP charges Police over miscreants
The Statesman Online
Acting General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, John Boadu, has asked the Police to arrest and prosecute any group of persons caught engaged in vandalizing of state property, since the party has not tasked anyone to do so. Acting General …
Pupils starve as 'NPP caterers' takeover school feeding
Where is the Ghana Police Service?
NPP targets stable, affordable power to support industry
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG