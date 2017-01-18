Akufo-Addo Must Speak Against Violent Takeovers… – Peace FM Online
|
Peace FM Online
|
Akufo-Addo Must Speak Against Violent Takeovers…
Peace FM Online
A political science lecturer with the University of Ghana is asking the president Nana Akufo-Addo to openly condemn the state of violent takeovers by alleged supporters of the governing party. Prof. Ransford Gyampo said a public condemnation will send …
NPP members should reflect Akufo-Addo's character
Ghana: We Can Do It … Akufo-Addo Assures, Invites Ghanaians Abroad Home
Nacee Declares He is Ready to Serve in Prez. Addo's Gov't
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG