Akufo-Addo Must Speak Against Violent Takeovers… – Peace FM Online

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Africa


Akufo-Addo Must Speak Against Violent Takeovers…
A political science lecturer with the University of Ghana is asking the president Nana Akufo-Addo to openly condemn the state of violent takeovers by alleged supporters of the governing party. Prof. Ransford Gyampo said a public condemnation will send
