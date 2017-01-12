NSCDC arrests 2 suspected Boko Haram members in Niger

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Thursday announced the arrest of two suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Bosso Local Government Area of Niger . Mr Philip Ayuba, Niger Commandant of the corps, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Minna. He said that the suspects confessed to be members of the sect and identified the pictures of some wanted terrorists.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

