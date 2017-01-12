Pages Navigation Menu

NSCDC arrests 2 suspected Boko Haram members in Niger

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Thursday announced the arrest of two suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Bosso Local Government Area of Niger . Mr Philip Ayuba, Niger Commandant of the corps, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Minna. He said that the suspects confessed to be members of the sect and identified the pictures of some wanted terrorists.

