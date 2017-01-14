NSCDC Arrests 7 Armed Illegal Miners

The Nigeria Security & Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) Niger State Command have arrested seven illegal miners in Kafi- koro Paikoro local government area of Niger State.

A statement by the command spokesman, Ibrahim Yahaya stated that the suspects were rounded up in the middle of the night fully armed with dangerous weapons to attack officers of the corp.

He stated that the illegal miners met their Waterloo when they were over powered by armed officers of the corp. Those arrested include: Isyaka A Sule 45, Umar Ali Karfe 40, Mustapha Mohammed Lapai, 37, Ibrahim Usman 35 ,Sanusi Usman 30, Mohammed A Usman, 28 and Mustapha Mohammed Abula, 33

He disclosed that the exhibits from them were, two motorcycle, Bajaj & Qulink with keys, one Nissan canter truck , three bags of mine stone, one cutlass, three shovels , two torch lights, two knives and one bowl.

The leader of the suspected miners, Mustapha Mohammed Abula, who confessed to the act, said they were only looking for a means of livelihood and pleaded for clemency.

The state commandant, Philip Ayuba said after full investigation, they will be prosecuted in accordance to mining and mineral act of Nigeria.

