NSCDC Arrests Borno Govt Official for Inserting Electric Heater in his 10-year-old Son’s Anus over Suspicion of Being Gay
One Shettima Gudumballi, 58, who allegedly inserted electric heater into the anus of his 10-year-old son for being gay has been arrested by Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). The Commandant of the Corps, Ibrahim Abdullahi, stated this in an interview with NAN in Maiduguri on Saturday. Abdullahi said that the suspect committed this inhumane […]
