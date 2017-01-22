Pages Navigation Menu

NSCDC Arrests Borno Govt Official for Inserting Electric Heater in his 10-year-old Son’s Anus over Suspicion of Being Gay

Posted on Jan 22, 2017

One Shettima Gudumballi, 58, who allegedly inserted electric heater into the anus of his 10-year-old son for being gay has been arrested by Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). The Commandant of the Corps, Ibrahim Abdullahi, stated this in an interview with NAN in Maiduguri on Saturday. Abdullahi said that the suspect committed this inhumane […]

