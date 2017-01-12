Pages Navigation Menu

NSCDC destroys 12 illegal refineries in Edo in 2016

Posted on Jan 12, 2017

The Edo Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) destroyed 12 illegal refineries in the state in 2016, Mr Benito Eze, the state Commandant of the corps, has said. Eze made the disclosure on Thursday in Benin while briefing newsmen on the achievements of the command in 2016. He said that 67 persons were arrested in connection with the operation of illegal refineries and sale of adulterated products.

