NSCDC handled 254 cases in Kogi in 2016 – Commandant

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it had handled 254 cases in Kogi state in 2016. Mr Everestus Obiyo, NSCDC Commandant in the state, made the disclosure at a news briefing in his office on Friday in Lokoja. He said that the 254 cases included pipeline vandalism, mischief, theft, illegal possession of fire arms, criminal bridge of trust and house breaking.

