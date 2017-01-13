Pages Navigation Menu

NSCDC Nabs 2 Suspected Fleeing Boko Haram Members Pretending To Be Mad In Niger

Niger State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NCSDC) has arrested two suspected fleeing Boko Haram who pretend to be mad men in the afternoon and act normal in the night to deceive the security men.

A release by the Command Public Relation officer  Ibrahim Yahaya yesterday in Minna indicated that  the men were arrested by the corps under cover agents who have being trailing the activities of the men over time .

He stated that those arrested were  Usman Al -Amin and Sanusi Ibrahim Bala both 20 years of age,  adding that they from preliminary findings exhibited the traits of Boko haram  members . The Corps spokesman stated that one of the suspects Al-Amin always claimed to be  mad  during  the day and  became normal person at night, but was  monitored when he always make calls to some strange persons in the night.

Ibrahim stated that at that point the men discovered that he was  not a lunatic and that the two were undergoing questioning that is helping the Corp in tracking down some other suspects.

According to him , they will  be handed over to military authority in the state for further interrogation  in the fight against Boko  haram terrorists fleeing the north east..

He listed some of the exhibit found with them to  include: two handsets , one table knife ,  one memory card 16GB , one Sim card ,  one flash drive and  one dog chain and that the materials  recovered were  helping the command in it’s investigation.

The statement quote the state commandant Philip Ayuba  advising  the public on the need to be  very vigilant as some of the fleeing boko haram terrorist who were dislodge from camp zero in sambisa forest are now finding their ways  into different states of the federation ,

He also stated that the security agencies in the state will continue to share security information and synergize together  so as to make sure that the state is free from any form of crime and criminalities.

 

 

 

