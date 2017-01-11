NSCDC, NAFDAC, Others Evicted From Govt Property

The Ekiti state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other Federal Ministries, Agencies and Departments occupying the Fayose Housing Estate, on Afao Road, Ado Ekiti have been ordered by the state government to vacate the property.

The Nigeria Prison Service, National Agency for Food Drug and Administration Control, National Orientation Agency, National Board for Technical Education Board and others which has there offices within the estate were also reportedly affected.

The estate was built by the governor during his first term in office.

The affected agencies, it was learnt were given one year grace by the state government to either buy up the property or to look elsewhere for accommodation as the state can longer give out her property free of charge to anybody.

Letter of eviction, which reads ” failure to quit the property will result into facing a rent tribunal sitting in Ado Ekiti”was served on the occupants of the estate following the expiration of the period of grace which ended on the 31st of December, 2016.

The NSCDC Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Tolu Afolabi said it was not only security agency that was evicted by the State Housing Corporation from the property but all the federal agencies in the estate.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

