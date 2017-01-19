NSCDC sets up security outposts on Abuja-Kaduna road

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has concluded plans to set up security outposts and deploy its personnel along the Abuja-Kaduna road following proposed closure of the Abuja Airport.

The Federal Government announced the relocation of activities within that period to the Kaduna Airport and assured of security beef up along the Abuja-Kaduna route during the period.

The Commandant General of the NSCDC, Abdullahi‎ Muhammadu, at a media briefing on Thursday in Abuja said he had ordered the setting up of 15 security outposts and emergency stations along the route.

He explained that the‎‎ outposts would be set up along Bwari-Jere to Kaduna, Abuja-Zuba Kaduna routes to enable corps personnel to protect‎ lives and property along the routes.

He said that the decision to establish the 15 outpost was to provide adequate security during the six weeks of the closure of the airport.

“We are doing all within our powers to strengthen relationship with relevant stakeholders to achieve the desired result,” he said.‎

Muhammadu said special attention would also be given to‎ critical infrastructure

along the route and other passengers plying the road to the northern part of the country.‎‎

He stressed the need for adequate security along the route,‎ saying those with nefarious behaviour may take advantage of the temporary situation to perpetrate their sinister acts.

He added that the‎ ‎Crisis Management Department had been directed to station their ambulances along the routes for any emergency and rescue operation.‎

The NSCDC boss‎ urged Nigerians to remain peaceful and law abiding and report any suspicious movement to the nearest security agency.

The post NSCDC sets up security outposts on Abuja-Kaduna road appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

