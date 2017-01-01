NSCDC to intensify intelligence, surveillance

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDS),Yobe Command, said it would intensify intelligence, surveillance and protection to promote peace and security in the state in the new year. The Commandant of the corps, Dr Muhammad Fari, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Damaturu. Fari said that the presence of NSCDC personnels in the 17 local government areas would scale up intelligence gathering and surveillance on movement of persons across the state to curb criminal activities.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

