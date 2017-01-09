Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NSCDC uncovers strange Shi’ia faction in Borno

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

NIGERIA security and civil defence corps (NSCDC) says it has uncovered a “strange” factional sect of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as Shi’ia sect, in Borno. Ibrahim Abdullahi, state commandant of the corps, disclosed this in an interview with NAN on Sunday in Maiduguri. Abdullahi explained that the group, which emerged in […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post NSCDC uncovers strange Shi’ia faction in Borno appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.