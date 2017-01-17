NSE employees donate to physically challenged students
By Chinwendu Obienyi
As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), in which employees are urged to give back to communities, The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) alongside its employees recently donated food and sundry items to charities in communities in Lagos State.
In addition, they volunteered their time and resources to mentor students of Wesley School for the Hearing Impaired Children, Lagos about the basics of financial literacy with under the Employee Volunteering Programme (EVP) using a sign language interpreter
The NSE employees also donated food items, clothes, fire extinguishers, plastic chairs and clothing items to other charities including the Lagos Food Bank Initiative (LFBI) in Agege, Total Parental Guidance Orphanage, Ibadan, Oyo State and the Christian Relief Fund Motherless Babies Home, Obosi, Anambra State
NSE said, “We will continue to build a sustainable capital market by championing sustainability along four key impact areas of market place, its platform for promoting market based approach to Enviromental, Social and Governance (ESG) imperatives to positively impact lives ”
Recall that the Exchange instituted an Employee Volunteering Scheme and Employee Give-Back Initiative in 2015, to encourage employees to give back and also providing them with ‘hands on’ experience and the opportunity to make worthwhile difference to their operating community.
