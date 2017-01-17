NSE: Foreign Portfolio Investments Down by N500bn In 11 Months

Foreign Portfolio Investments (FPI) on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has shown a decrease of N500.2 billion between January and November 2016 following the tight foreign control policies of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to monthly polls trading figures from major custodians and market operators on their FPI released by the NSE, foreign investors’ transactions at the nation’s bourse for the period review, decreased to N473.5 billion down from N973.7 billion in the same period of 2015. The decrease represented 51.4 per cent.

Although the capital market has remained attractive due to low prices of stocks, foreign investors, who used to dominate, have stayed away as a result of currency, liquidity and reinvestment risks.

Speaking on the impact of the foreign exchange (FX) challenge on the market, the chief executive officer of the NSE, Oscar Onyema noted that foreign inflow dropped 45 per cent between June and July, 2016 due to loss of confidence in the implementation of an announced free floating FX regime, weak corporate performance and second consecutive quarter of negative economic growth in the period resulting in the economy entering into a recession.

Commenting on the low level of FPIs, analysts at Afrinvest said the currency controls which led to the protracted crunch in the Nigerian FX market throughout 2016 continues to prevail in the current operations of the fx market.

“Thus, the persistent confidence deficit amongst foreign investors in returning to the Nigerian market due to currency, liquidity and reinvestment risks will remain a drag on capital inflows, performance of corporates and capital market performance,” they said. Meanwhile, Onyema has expressed high optimism that 2017 would be a better year for the Nigerian economy and the capital market.

According to him, Nigeria is expected to recover from its recession in 2017 with a modest gross deposit product (GDP) growth forecast of 0.6 per cent driven by vigour of fiscal policy implementation, with a keen focus on articulation of desired goals, lower rates of disruptions to oil infrastructure from resolution of the Niger Delta conflict, thereby increasing FX inflows, crude oil prices remaining above the federal government’s benchmark of $42.5 and positive impact of the war against corruption manifested in ease of doing business improvement among others.

