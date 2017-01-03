NSE: Forte Oil emerges worst performing stock in 2016, drops by 74.42% – Vanguard
|
NSE: Forte Oil emerges worst performing stock in 2016, drops by 74.42%
Vanguard
Lagos – Forte Oil Plc. has emerged the worst performing stock in 2016 in percentage terms having dropped by 74.42 per cent. Statistics obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) for the period showed the stock which in 2016 was worth N330 …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG