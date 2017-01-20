Pages Navigation Menu

NSE Index up 0.08%, as 7UP, UAC-Prop, Guinness lead gainers – WorldStage

WorldStage

NSE Index up 0.08%, as 7UP, UAC-Prop, Guinness lead gainers
WorldStage
WorldStage Newsonline– Equities trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange closed Friday on a positive note as All Share Index (ASI) grew by 0.08 percent by adding 21.94 points to close at 26,223.54 while the market capitalization increased N7.5 billion

