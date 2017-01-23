NSE Indices Records Marginal Growth Of 0.03% – Leadership Newspapers
NSE Indices Records Marginal Growth Of 0.03%
Leadership Newspapers
The market indices of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday appreciated by marginal growth of 0.03 per cent due to cautious trading. This is coming just as investors await the outcome of the 2017 maiden edition of the Monetary Policy Committee …
