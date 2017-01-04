Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NSE market capitalisation drops further by N42bn

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday maintained a negative slide with the market indices dropping further by 0.46 per cent following continuous profit taking by investors. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the market capitalisation, for the second trading day, lost N42 billion or 0.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.