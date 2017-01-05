NSE Reviews Composition of Market Indices for 2nd Half of 2016
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE or “The Exchange”) is pleased to announce the review of the NSE-30, and the seven sectoral indices of the Exchange. These Indices are NSE Consumer Goods, NSE Banking, NSE Insurance, NSE Industrial, NSE Oil & Gas, NSE Pension and the NSE Lotus Islamic Indices. These indices are normally reviewed bi-annually […]
