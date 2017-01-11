NSE to list Med-View Airline’s shares

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), barring any unforeseen circumstance, will on Jan. 31 list the shares of Med-View Airline Plc by way of introduction, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. A senior official of NSE, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the listing of the airline’s shares to NAN on Wednesday in Lagos.

