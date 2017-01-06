NSE transactions reverse negative trend, up by 0.15% – Guardian
Guardian
NSE transactions reverse negative trend, up by 0.15%
Guardian
The market indicators of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday recorded marginal growth increasing by 0.15 per cent after dropping for three consecutive days following gain posted by Guinness. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the …
