NSE transactions reverse negative trend, up by 0.15%

The market indicators of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday recorded marginal growth increasing by 0.15 per cent after dropping for three consecutive days following gain posted by Guinness.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the All-Share Index appreciated by 39.30 points or 0.15 per cent to close at 26,251.39 compared with 26,212.09 recorded on Thursday.

Also, the market capitalisation which opened at N9.018 trillion inched N14 billion to close at N9.032 trillion.

Guinness recorded the highest gain to lead the gainers’ table, gaining N1.10 to close at N80 per share.

Zenith Bank followed with a gain of 27k to close at N14.77, while Oando appreciated by 15k to close at N4.69 per share.

UAC Property and Access Bank improved by 14k each to close at N3.02 and N6.28 per share respectively.

Conversely, Mobil topped the losers’ table with a loss of N13.95 to close at N265.05 per share.

Nestle came second with a loss of N1 to close at N809, while Cadbury shed 50k to close at N9.50 per share.

Union Bank lost 27k to close at N5.22, while UACN dipped 26k to close at N16.64 per share.

In spite of the increase posted by market

indicators, the volume of shares traded closed lower as investors bought and sold 210.21 million shares valued at N1.51 billion achieved in 2,659 deals.

NAN reports that this was against a total of 137.69 million shares valued at N898.71 million recorded in 2,488 deals on Thursday.

Oando was the most traded with 51.13 million shares worth N223.54 million.

FCMB Group came second on the activity chart having accounted for 25.87 million shares valued at N41.54 million, while Zenith Bank sold 20.81 million shares worth N306.09.

ETI sold 17.14 million shares valued at N171.17 million and Sterling Bank exchanged 12.08 million shares worth N8.45 million.

