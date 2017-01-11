Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NSE’s market capitalisation plummets by N80b – Guardian

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Guardian

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
NSE's market capitalisation plummets by N80b
Guardian
Following price losses suffered by most bluechip companies, equity transactions on the trading floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange closed on a downward note yesterday, causing market capitalization to depreciate by N80 billion. Specifically, at the
NSE index drops by 0.88%Nigeria Today

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.