NSE’s market capitalisation plummets by N80b

Following price losses suffered by most bluechip companies, equity transactions on the trading floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange closed on a downward note yesterday, causing market capitalization to depreciate by N80 billion.

Specifically, at the close of trading yesterday, the market capitalisation of listed equities slide by N80 billion or 0.9 per cent from N9, 145 trillion posted on Monday to N9, 065 trillion yesterday.

The All- share index also sheds weight by 233.98 points from 26,580.22 to 26,346.24.

On the price movement chart, 25 stocks appreciated in price at the end of yesterday’s transactions while 19 stocks constituted the losers’ chart. Cutix topped the losers’ chart with 9.52 per cent o close at N1.71 per share.

Caverton followed with 9.30 per cent to close at N0.76 per share. SevenUp lost 9.10 per cent to close at N111.40 per share. Fidson lost 4.51 per cent to close at N1.27 per share.

May&Baker shed 4.26 per cent to close at N0.90 per share. GuarantyTrust Bank depreciated by 4.23 per cent. Mansard shed 4.14 per cent to close at N1.62 per share. United Bank for Africa dropped 3.26 per cent to close at N4.75 per share. Access Bank shed 3.23 per cent to close at N6.30 per share.

On the other hand, UAC –Properties topped the gainers chart with 5.00 per cent to close at N3.15 per share. Continental Reinsurance followed with 4.76 percent to close at N1.10 per share. Nigerian Aviation Handling Company appreciated by 4.63 per cent to close at N2.71 per share.

Air service shed 4.40 per cent to close at N2.61 per share. WAPIC added 3.85 per cent to close at N0.54 per share. Diamond Bank garnered 3.19 per cent to 0.97 per share. Cadbury added 2.77 per cent to close at N9.28 per share. Dangote Flour appreciated by 2.25 per cent to close at N4.09 per share.

African Prudential gained 1.88 per cent to close at N3.25 per share. Total also added 1.67 per cent to close at N305.00 per share.

OMOSAVBNK traded higher in volume terms with 93.5million shares worth N83.9 million.

Fidelity Bank followed with 39million units valued at N36 million. First City Monument Bank exchanged 37 million units worth N49 million. Custodian &Allied recorded 35 million shares valued at N134 million.

Diamond Bank traded 27million shares worth N27.8 million. On the whole, investors’ exchanged 372.8 million shares worth N1.3 billion in 4,068 deals.

