NSFAS pays R1.3bn to universities for registration fees – News24

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in Africa


NSFAS pays R1.3bn to universities for registration fees
Pretoria – The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has given R1.3bn to 26 universities to cover the registration fees of students who need financial assistance. NSFAS spokesperson Kagiso Mamabolo said this payment was at least 15% of the …
