NSK Farms Set For Argungu Polo Tournament

More than 10 polo teams will compete at this year’s edition of Argungu Polo Tournament scheduled to hold from March 24 to March 31 in Kebbi State. The tournament according to the Patron of NSK Farms, Nura Kangiwa will take place at NSK Polo Ranch and Resort, located along Sokoto-Argungu road in Birnin Kebbi.

Kangiwa (Turakin Kebbi) told LEADERSHIP Sport that the tournament was the first of its kind to take place alongside the Argungu Fishing and Cultural Festival adding the polo was part of events lined up to revive the popular festival which was last held seven years ago.

The four-day yearly festival held in Kebbi State is one of Nigeria’s internationally recognized tourism attractions.

Kangiwa noted that the Argungu fishing festival had recently been listed in the prestigious UNESCO’s world heritage list.

He explained that the participating teams for the polo tournament would compete for various cups donated and sponsored by government bodies, corporate organisations and individuals during the event.

“The tournament will bring together the elite, captains of industries, sports enthusiasts, business moguls, tourists and individuals alike,’’ he said.

He also revealed that other side attractions would include Durbar; an ensemble of horses and horsemen in artistic formation commonly found among the people of Northern Nigeria, traditional music and dance.

