NTDC Gets New Acting DG

Mrs. Mariel Rae-Omoh has been appointed as the new Acting Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC). She takes over from the former acting DG Boniface Ebuka, who was first appointed into the position following the removal of, Mrs. Sally Uwechue – Mbanefo by the Federal Government. Until her new elevation, Mrs. Rae -Omoh, was the director of Hospitality and Travel Trade. She is a thoroughbred professional, who aside working in an international branded hotel in Nigeria, has spent most of her entire career life in NTDC where she has held various positions and responsibilities, including serving as the Zonal Coordinator of the former Calabar Zonal Office of NTDC.

Although no reasons were adduced for the change in leadership of the corporation given that Ebuka was less than one month in the office, sources said it might have been related to an error in the first appointment, as Mrs. Rae – Omoh is believed to be the most senior staff of the corporation but was initially overlooked for Ebuka.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

