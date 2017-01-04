Nuheara blends streaming audio and real world sound with wireless IQbuds
Nuheara IQbuds start shipping to backers with advanced speech amplification, high-end sound fidelity, blended hearing, and tap-touch control. Fully charged IQbuds last up to 16 hours of streaming audio or 32 hours of hearing augmentation.
